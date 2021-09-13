Slight chance of evening storms in Siouxland with cooler temperatures ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- To start our work week, we saw a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day Monday with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. Wind remainder rather minimal throughout the day between 5-15 mph.

This evening most of Siouxland is in a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Storms become likely, specifically in northern Siouxland, after 4 p.m. If thunderstorms do develop they could be strong, with our biggest threats being high wind gusts and small size hail.

Storm chances are expected to exit our viewing area after midnight leaving us mostly cloudy with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday morning we may see some patch fog to start our day, but as that clears more cloudy conditions are in store the rest of the day. We will stay cooler as well with highs in the low 70s.

