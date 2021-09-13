‘SNL’ hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s creative arts awards ceremony. On the drama series side, Foy was honored for “The Crown” and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in “Lovecraft Country.” Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of “Saturday Night Live.” The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies. They preceded the main ceremony that will air Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting next weekend’s Emmys.