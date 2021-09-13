SportsFource Rewind Week 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are now three weeks into the area high school football season. The time seems to have flown by lets take a look at some of the best plays from week three in our SportsFource Rewind.

First up we got Bishop Heelan taking on Spencer, Heelans Grant Hegarty gets the ball and is swallowed up in the trenches but he stays on his feet and comes out of the pile with no one in front of him he takes it all the way inside the ten before being brought down.

Next we have Sioux City West's Devin Frye who rolls out and makes not one not two not three not four not five but six defenders miss on his way to the end zone Wolverines pick up the win 40-12.

Spirit Lake v Western Christian Indians Riley Reynolds back to punt and its blocked Jeremiah Kredit scoops it up for the wolfpack and takes it all the way to the house. Wolfpack get the highlight but the Indians get the win 22-21.

South Sioux against Lexington, Lexingtons Daven Naylor throws it up, but its picked off by Richard Stewart Cardinals get the highlight but Lexington gets the win 29-14.

Back to Spencer and Bishop Heelan, Spencer gives to Taron Green on the option he gets to the outside and is off to the races Green reaches the end zone and Spencer picks up the win 49-14.

And rounding us out Sioux City East taking on LeMars. East gives to Brecken Schossow who rumbles through some bulldog defenders before breaking free and heading for pay dirt East gets the highlight and the win 42-13.