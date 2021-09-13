State Sen. Carol Blood announces run for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Carol Blood announced Monday morning she will seek the Democratic nomination for Nebraska governor.

Blood is the first Democrat to announce a run for the office. Republicans Jim Pillen, a Platte County veterinarian and large-scale farmer, and Charles Herbster, a Nebraska businessman with close ties to President Trump, announced their campaigns in April.

Nebraskans will elect their next governor in November 2022 as Gov. Pete Ricketts terms out. The state’s primary election will be held May 10.

“Friends, I’m a true Nebraskan. I was born in McCook and raised in Adams County. I raised my own family in Sarpy County. I love Nebraska, but I know we can do better,” said Blood, who currently represents the state’s third district. “Our collaborative efforts are much stronger than the voices of a few, and we can build a better Nebraska. We do this by inspiring hope and working to transform our divisions.”

She said she will run on four priorities: prosperity for all Nebraskans, maintaining public safety and improving public health, investing in the state’s infrastructure, and encouraging education.

Blood was elected to the Bellevue City Council was in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. She was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, and re-elected in 2020.

The Nebraska Democratic Party offered its endorsement of Blood:

“All across the state, Nebraskans are saying they just want their elected officials to govern again, they want to be told the truth, and they don’t want endless finger-pointing. Senator Blood is providing solutions out of the gate and a strong voice for bringing rural and urban Nebraskans back together. She is the Governor we have all been waiting for,” said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb in a news release Monday.

The Nebraska GOP issued a statement on Blood following her announcement, saying she “has been agitating for far-left causes in our state’s legislature while masquerading as a moderate to her district in Sarpy County.”

Read the state GOP chairman’s full statement here: