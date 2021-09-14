A week after FedEx Cup decided, a new PGA Tour season begins

The new PGA Tour season begins just 11 days after the last one ended. Jon Rahm headlines the field in the Fortinet Championship at Silverado in California’s wine country. He’s the only Ryder Cup player in the field. Also playing is assistant Ryder Cup captain Phil Mickelson. Their management company runs the tournament. The European Tour is in the Netherlands, and none of its 12-member team is playing as the Ryder Cup looms. The LPGA Tour finished off its Solheim Cup two weeks ago and now goes back to its regular schedule. Only six Solheim Cup players are in the Cambia Portland Classic.