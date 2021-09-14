Around Siouxland: Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee is coming up this weekend in Pierce, Nebraska.

The event was created by farming and antique tractor and machinery enthusiasts. And each September they hold an annual tractor and machinery show at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with several events planned for the weekend. There'll be tractor driving contests, field demonstrations and plenty of vendors to keep you busy.

