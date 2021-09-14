Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. President Joe Biden headlined a closing rally for Newsom south of Los Angeles, depicting leading Republican Larry Elder as a “clone” of former President Donald Trump. Elder, meanwhile, is raising questions about vote fraud as he urges supporters to get to the polls or turn in ballots. Biden says the outcome will have national implications. Republicans are hoping for an upset in the heavily Democratic state.