Burial this week for Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Marine from Omaha who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will be buried Friday. Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California. Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School. A public visitation will be held Thursday night and a funeral Friday morning at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Omaha. He will be buried after the funeral service at the Omaha National Cemetery.