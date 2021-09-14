Cedar Rapids schools will require students, staff wear masks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in Cedar Rapids schools. Superintendent Noreen Bush on Tuesday announced the requirement beginning Wednesday in an email to families. The decision came a day after a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law the prevents school board from ordering mask mandates. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports more than 90 students in the district are now positive for the coronavirus. Cedar Rapids is the state’s second-largest school district after Des Moines schools, which within hours of the court ruling reinstated its mask mandate, also beginning Wednesday.