Cloudy and cooler Tuesday with some sprinkles possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Behind the front that brought some storms to the area last night, cooler air has started to filter into Siouxland.



With cloud cover holding steady through much of the day, temperatures will stagnate in the low to mid 70s for highs with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



A few sprinkles will be possible as we head through the day though much of the day looks dry.



As we clear out overnight temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s but we will not stay cool for long.



Winds will switch to the south overnight and pick up for our Wednesday and Thursday, heating us up to near 80 on Wednesday and into the upper 80s on Thursday.



More on how the week unfolds on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.