Creighton University invests $37M in new 400-student dorm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to invest $37 million in a new residence hall for freshmen that will be the Catholic institution’s first new dormitory since 2006. Most of the 400-student dormitory will be divided into four-person suites that will each have two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom. The new dorm will be built a few blocks east of the new $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education that will house Creighton’s School of Medicine. Both new buildings are slated to open in the fall of 2023. Currently, Creighton has eight dorms.