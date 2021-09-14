Des Moines Public Schools reinstate mask mandate

(KTIV) - Des Moines Public Schools will reinstate a mask mandate.

The district announced Monday night that all staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The decision was made after a federal judge's decision to set aside Iowa's law banning mask mandates in public schools.

Judge Robert has said the law banning mask mandates substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions contracting COVID-19. Pratt says he looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"The court's decision to set aside Iowa's ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Iowa, our families and staff have expressed their concerns about schools not being able to require minimal, effective mitigation steps, such as wearing a mask, in order to keep people healthy and safe," said Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart.

Moments after the judge's ruling was reported, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement on the court's mask mandate ruling.

She said the judge's decision "ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents' ability to decide what's best for their child."

Reynolds said the state will appeal the ruling.