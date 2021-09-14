Israel PM in first official trip to Egypt in over a decade

CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt and Israel have met as part of the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt in more than a decade. Rising tensions between Israel and Hamas-ruled Gaza were at the top of the agenda. Gaza is sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, and both countries have enforced a border blockade of the territory to varying degrees since 2007 when the Islamic militant Hamas took control there. The meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signaled a significant thaw in a relationship that had been frosty under Bennett’s predecessor, Israeli hard-liner Benjamin Netanyahu.