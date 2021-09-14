Japan, US, S Korea call on N Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea say they are still willing to hold talks with North Korea over its missile and nuclear development, a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles. The three-way meeting Tuesday in Tokyo included U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Kim called on North Korea to “respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions.” North Korea says it needs its armament program and nuclear weapons in order to deter what it claims is hostility from Washington and Seoul.