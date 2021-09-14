Madison County Board of Commissioners adopts $53M budget

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Madison County, Nebraska Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday to adopt the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The Board of Commissioners has adopted a total budget of a little more than $53,000,000.

Board members say a good portion of that money will be used for construction projects, such as improvements on roads, and a bridge project that needs to be finished. The budget also increased this year by a little more than 3%. Board members say that's due to giving county employees a 3% raise, and sheriff's office employees a more than 3% raise.

The board chairman says he likes what he sees going into the new fiscal year.

"I think we've done a great job of really keeping the levy at a half a cent increase. So, I'm looking forward to this year and kind of seeing how things play out for next year," said Troy Uhlir, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.

Uhlir also says, if anyone has any questions on the budget, they can contact the commissioners.