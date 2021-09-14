Northeast Nebraska pumpkin patch opens for 2021 Fall season

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Northeast Nebraska Pumpkin Patch is officially open for the fall season. Staffers at Poppy's Pumpkin Patch in Norfolk, Nebraska say they opened on September 11th and are ready to welcome back customers. They say the pumpkins are ready for picking and several farm animals are there for everyone to see, including a baby alpaca.

"We just look forward to seeing our customers and all of our new customers coming back and enjoying those traditions that they come to Poppy's every fall, and just seeing the excitement from the kids too," said Mashaela Wolken, Owner off the pumpkin patch.

Admission to Poppy's is 8.50 for people three and older, and 7.50 for those 65 and older. That admission includes all the attractions on the farm.