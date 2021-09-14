Public input meeting to discuss proposed locations for pedestrian bridge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three possible pedestrian crossings from Dakota Dunes to Sioux City across the Big Sioux River will get public input Wednesday night.

That input will come during a public meeting from the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District, in partnership with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

"We're fortunate in Siouxland to have an extensive trail system." said Matt Salvatore, director of Sioux City Parks and Rec. "So essentially this project would connect our 30-mile trail system in Sioux City to the Dakota Dunes Trail Network of about ten miles and then eventually hopefully hook up all the way to Adams Nature Preserve."

The three locations are first near Empirical Foods in Dakota Dunes which will connect to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City.

Another option is rebuilding the pedestrian bridge at Two Rivers Golf Club which connects to Riverside Park.

And, the third option would be building a bridge next to the I-29 bridge. That proposal would connect near the Missouri River Boat Club next to Riverside Park.

After the meeting there will still be more work to be done to make one of the proposals a reality.

"So after the public input meeting I think leadership from both sides will get together we'll review the input we'll review cost estimates for each of the three locations, take some of the engineering pros and cons in relationships to trail systems. Get together and discuss all those details and then try to make a decision and move forward," said Salvatore.

A pedestrian bridge has been discussed before but he believes that the public will be for the bridge this time as trails have become much more popular in recent years.

"I just think people's attitudes towards trails. Trails weren't even really a thing until the late 1990s, and now they're kind of a required amenity when people look at their community they want trails," said Salvatore. "I just think everybody's attitude towards recreation quality of life trails that's a big factor in all of this."