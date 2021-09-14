Schools in Council Bluffs, IA to require masks starting Sept. 15

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A day after a federal judge put a temporary hold on Iowa’s mask mandate ban, Council Bluffs Community School District is putting mask rules in place.

School district officials said Tuesday that masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors in its schools “when physical distancing is not possible.”

The requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“We do recognize that members of our school community have varying opinions on the wearing of masks. As a school district, we have the responsibility to make decisions based on state and federal law and are doing so with the implementation of this change in expectations based on yesterday’s order,” said Dr. Vickie Murillo, Council Bluffs Community School District superintendent, in a letter sent to student families Tuesday morning.

The district is not yet implementing any changes to extracurricular activities, according to the letter, and notes that the rules may be revised as legal actions unfold.

Dear Parents,

Yesterday, a federal judge issued an order that temporarily halts the Iowa law that banned mask mandates in school districts.