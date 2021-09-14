SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog says it plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems. The announcement came as South Korea began enforcing a revised telecommunications law that prohibits app market operators like Google and Apple from requiring smartphone users to pay with their in-app purchasing systems. South Korea has always closely scrutinized how foreign technology companies behave in its market. Much of the focus in recent years has been on Google and Apple, with officials vowing to prevent them from abusing their dominant market positions in mobile internet.