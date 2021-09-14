Thanks for the memories: This isn’t your dad’s Nebraska-OU

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s visit to third-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday is a trip down memory lane for the over-40 set of college football fans. It’s the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century.” That showdown between the nation’s Nos. 1 and 2 teams in Norman set the stage for classic 1970s and ’80s battles between Nebraska’s Tom Osborne and Oklahoma’s Barry Switzer. The first meeting in 11 years really has no stakes. Not unless the Huskers pull an upset. They have had four straight losing seasons and are 22.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.