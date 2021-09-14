The New AP Iowa High School Football Rankings for 9/14/2021
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 120 2
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-0 107 1
- West Des Moines Valley 2-1 72 7
- Iowa City High 3-0 70 6
- Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 46 8
- Ankeny 2-1 45 NR
- Cedar Falls 2-1 40 NR
- Urbandale 2-1 37 4
- Ankeny Centennial 2-1 28 NR
- Johnston 2-1 25 9
Others receiving votes: Marion Linn-Mar 21. West Des Moines Dowling 19. Sioux City East 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12. Pleasant Valley 3. Sioux City West 1. Waukee Northwest 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Indianola (6) 3-0 113 1
- Eldridge North Scott (5) 3-0 107 3
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 3-0 94 2
- Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 75 7
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1 69 8
- Bondurant Farrar 3-0 54 9
- Fort Dodge 3-0 53 10
- Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1 22 4
- Winterset 2-1 16 6
- Norwalk 2-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 13. Fort Madison 11. Newton 8. Pella 4. Spencer 2. Glenwood 2. Burlington 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Harlan (11) 3-0 118 1
- Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 3-0 100 2
- Solon 3-0 84 5
- Humboldt 3-0 73 7
- Manchester West Delaware 2-1 67 3
- Independence 3-0 59 9
- Nevada 3-0 48 8
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 28 4
- Algona 3-0 27 10
(tie) Davenport Assumption 2-1 27 6
Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 14. DeWitt Central 13. Grinnell 1. Van Horne Benton 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- O-A BCIG (10) 3-0 118 1
- Spirit Lake (2) 3-0 106 3
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie 3-0 93 4
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1 69 2
- Pocahontas Area 3-0 61 T7
- West Union North Fayette 3-0 53 T7
- Waukon 2-1 26 NR
- Central Lyon-GLR 2-1 23 10
- Monticello 2-1 19 5
- State Center West Marshall 2-1 18 NR
(tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2-1 18 NR Others receiving votes: Cherokee 17. Osceola Clarke 13. Greene County 10. Centerville 9. Inwood West Lyon 3. Orange City Unity Christian 3. Forest City 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- Van Meter (12) 3-0 120 1
- Underwood 3-0 99 2
- Iowa City Regina 3-0 84 3
- Sigourney-Keota 3-0 76 5
- Pella Christian 3-0 62 6
- Dike-New Hartford 3-0 50 7
- Dyersville Beckman 3-0 48 8
- Denver 3-0 34 9
- Hawarden West Sioux 2-1 28 4
- Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 24 10
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 16. AC-GC 9. Eldon Cardinal 7. West Branch 2. Wilton 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Britt West Hancock (10) 3-0 116 1
- Troy Mills North Linn (1) 3-0 95 2
- Moville Woodbury Central 3-0 89 3
- Oakland Riverside (1) 3-0 78 4
- Traer North Tama 3-0 61 5
- Logan-Magnolia 2-1 43 8
- Grundy Center 2-1 36 NR
- Ogden 3-0 34 7
- North Butler 3-0 21 10
- Lisbon 2-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 13. Alta 12. St. Ansgar 12. Wapello 8. Earlham 8. Mason City Newman 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 4. Paullina South O'Brien 1. Neola Tri-Center 1. Southwest Valley 1
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
- Anita CAM (5) 3-0 109 1
- Montezuma (4) 4-0 100 3
- Audubon (1) 3-0 98 2
- Easton Valley (1) 3-0 91 4
- Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 3-0 71 5
- Newell-Fonda 3-0 56 6
- Janesville 3-0 39 7
- New London 2-0 34 T8
- Lenox 3-0 17 T8
- Wayland WACO 4-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 8. Algona Garrigan 7. Lansing Kee 5. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 4. North English English Valleys 1. Baxter 1.