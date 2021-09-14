The New AP Iowa High School Football Rankings for 9/14/2021

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 120 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-0 107 1 West Des Moines Valley 2-1 72 7 Iowa City High 3-0 70 6 Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 46 8 Ankeny 2-1 45 NR Cedar Falls 2-1 40 NR Urbandale 2-1 37 4 Ankeny Centennial 2-1 28 NR Johnston 2-1 25 9

Others receiving votes: Marion Linn-Mar 21. West Des Moines Dowling 19. Sioux City East 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12. Pleasant Valley 3. Sioux City West 1. Waukee Northwest 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Indianola (6) 3-0 113 1 Eldridge North Scott (5) 3-0 107 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 3-0 94 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 75 7 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1 69 8 Bondurant Farrar 3-0 54 9 Fort Dodge 3-0 53 10 Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1 22 4 Winterset 2-1 16 6 Norwalk 2-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 13. Fort Madison 11. Newton 8. Pella 4. Spencer 2. Glenwood 2. Burlington 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Harlan (11) 3-0 118 1 Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 3-0 100 2 Solon 3-0 84 5 Humboldt 3-0 73 7 Manchester West Delaware 2-1 67 3 Independence 3-0 59 9 Nevada 3-0 48 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 28 4 Algona 3-0 27 10

(tie) Davenport Assumption 2-1 27 6

Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 14. DeWitt Central 13. Grinnell 1. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

O-A BCIG (10) 3-0 118 1 Spirit Lake (2) 3-0 106 3 Southeast Valley, Gowrie 3-0 93 4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1 69 2 Pocahontas Area 3-0 61 T7 West Union North Fayette 3-0 53 T7 Waukon 2-1 26 NR Central Lyon-GLR 2-1 23 10 Monticello 2-1 19 5 State Center West Marshall 2-1 18 NR

(tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2-1 18 NR Others receiving votes: Cherokee 17. Osceola Clarke 13. Greene County 10. Centerville 9. Inwood West Lyon 3. Orange City Unity Christian 3. Forest City 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

Van Meter (12) 3-0 120 1 Underwood 3-0 99 2 Iowa City Regina 3-0 84 3 Sigourney-Keota 3-0 76 5 Pella Christian 3-0 62 6 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 50 7 Dyersville Beckman 3-0 48 8 Denver 3-0 34 9 Hawarden West Sioux 2-1 28 4 Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 24 10

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 16. AC-GC 9. Eldon Cardinal 7. West Branch 2. Wilton 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Britt West Hancock (10) 3-0 116 1 Troy Mills North Linn (1) 3-0 95 2 Moville Woodbury Central 3-0 89 3 Oakland Riverside (1) 3-0 78 4 Traer North Tama 3-0 61 5 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 43 8 Grundy Center 2-1 36 NR Ogden 3-0 34 7 North Butler 3-0 21 10 Lisbon 2-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 13. Alta 12. St. Ansgar 12. Wapello 8. Earlham 8. Mason City Newman 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 4. Paullina South O'Brien 1. Neola Tri-Center 1. Southwest Valley 1

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv