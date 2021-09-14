Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The foreign ministers of South Korea and China are meeting for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues. Wednesday’s meeting in Seoul came two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was expected to ask his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to play a more active role in persuading North Korea to return to the nuclear negotiations. Some observers say Wang would also seek to strengthen ties with South Korea to try to prevent it from titling too much toward the United States amid intense rivalry between the world’s two biggest economies.