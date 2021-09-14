Tuesday brought cooler temperatures but more summer like conditions are on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our Tuesday has brought a taste of fall weather here in Siouxland. Under mostly cloudy skies, we heated up to the upper 60s and low 70s with some sprinkles falling in the late afternoon hours.

As we make our way through this evening we will see clearing skies and even cooler temperatures.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s all throughout the KTIV viewing area. Winds will remain minimal this evening coming in from the west northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer and bring a strong breeze coming from the southeast turning south in the afternoon. Gusts between 15-30 mph will be possible for most of the day.

Don’t get used to the cooler temperatures, however, more summer like conditions return to Siouxland later this work week.

