Tuesday’s Scores

8:09 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Adams Central Triangular=

Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13

Louisville Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7

Morrill Triangular=

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23

Plattsmouth Triangular=

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22

Raymond Central Triangular=

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23

