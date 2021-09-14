Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Adams Central Triangular=
Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Louisville Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7
Morrill Triangular=
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Raymond Central Triangular=
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com