Voters in A-W School District approve $8.9-million bond for school improvements

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in the Akron-Westfield Community School District have approved a nearly $9-million bond issue to pay for improvements to the school in Akron.

Of the 935 people, who cast ballots in Tuesday's special election, 606 of them (64.81%) approved the bond issue.

Passage of the bond will enable the district to make improvements to its Akron building, including improving and enhancing core education areas, including a Science Lecture and Lab space, a Career Tech Center, Vocational Ag area, a Green House, and Art Room.

The money will also pay to update and repair building infrastructure, including electrical, HVAC and outdated locker room facilities. Plans also call for a redesign of the main entry for security and safety of students, staff and the public.

Passage of the bond issue means the owner of a home, with an assessed value of $100,000, will pay an additional $133 per year in property taxes.