17-year-old driver dies after Nebraska traffic accident

Authorities say a 17-year-old driver died after plowing into the back end of a vehicle that was stopped due to backed-up traffic. The Hall County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that they responded to the accident on Interstate 80 at about 5:42 p.m. Tuesday. The preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-350 driven by 24-year-old Brody Weinmann of Falls City, Nebraska, was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A Nissan Altima driven by Carley Johnson of Doniphan collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle. Johnson, the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.