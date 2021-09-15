2 firefighters killed, 4 injured in Czech gas explosion

PRAGUE (AP) — Two firefighters have been killed in a gas explosion that has leveled a family house in the southeastern Czech Republic. The head of the regional government also says two other firefighters have been injured. The regional rescue service says a total of four people have been injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Korycany shortly after noon. One of them was taken to hospital for treatment by a helicopter. The rescuers used a sniffer dog to search the rubble. The firefighters say they were called to the house due to leaking gas that, however, exploded after their arrival.