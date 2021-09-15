775 evacuees from Afghanistan expected to settle in Nebraska

About 775 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Nebraska as part of the first group arriving in the United States. State department data obtained by The Associated Press detailed how a first wave of 37,000 Afghanistan evacuees will be resettled across the country after they fled from their country when the U.S. ended its long war there and withdrew last month. The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many are slated to be resettled in their states.