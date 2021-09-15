A warm Thursday on the way followed by nighttime storm chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a cooler day on Tuesday, we saw some warmer and slightly more humid air begin to return on Wednesday and that trend will continue on Thursday as well

The wind that we felt developing Wednesday will continue into Wednesday night meaning our temperatures will stay much warmer with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday is looking like a warm and windy day as humidity levels will be moving upward as well with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

By Thursday night, we’ll see a chance of some thunderstorms to form along a cold front that will be moving toward Siouxland.

While there will be a chance of storms after 9 pm, better chances will likely arrive after midnight.

There will be a small chance of a couple of these storms becoming strong with a bit of wind or hail associated with a few of these cells.

Lows Thursday night will go into the low 60s.

Thunderstorms will continue to be possible on Friday, especially during the first half of the day, with much cooler highs in the low 70s expected.

