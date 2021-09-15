Around Siouxland: ‘Nature Calls’ benefits Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) -- Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The fundraiser is this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M at the Sioux City Convention Center. The fundraiser is the only one for the nature center, and it helps fund special events, programs, and internships.

The event is limited to people 21 and older. Tickets are $40 and include a collectible beer mug.

You can sign up here. Ticket sales end at midnight Friday.