BHRV’s Landyn Van Kekerix is this weeks SportsFource Champion

(KTIV) - Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is on a tear to begin the season. The Nighthawks are 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 125-20. It's a team loaded with talent - but one name that stands out is Landyn Van Kekerix.

Through three games, Van Kekerix has already found the endzone nine times. The senior is averaging 15 yards per carry this season with 210 yards and six touchdowns. Through the air, Van Kekerix has six catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he leads the team in tackles and has an interception.

Van Kekerix and the Nighthawks are ranked second in class 3A. BHRV has a tough matchup on Friday night at home against 9th ranked Algona who is also unbeaten at 3-0.