Skip to Content

California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall

1:17 am National news from the Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has emphatically defeated a recall aimed at kicking him out of office. Newsom bolted to a quick victory Tuesday boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. He cast it as a win for science, women’s rights and other liberal issues. It ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies. Newsom overcame Republican criticism of COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses. The outcome was being watched nationally with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon, when control of Congress again will be at stake.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content