Dakota County callers experiencing issues reaching law enforcement center

DAKOTA COUNTY, NE (KTIV) -- Dakota County 911 Communications Center is aware of an issue arising when callers try to reach the law enforcement center.

The South Sioux City/Dakota County 911 Communications Center posted on Facebook Wednesday morning it is aware of the issue. The post said to call 911 for now, as phone companies work to fix it.

When trying to call the law enforcement center a busy signal may be heard for some, according to the post.