Catholic schools in the Diocese of Sioux City will not be instituting mask mandate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Catholic schools in the Diocese of Sioux City will not have a mask mandate, due to the current legal proceedings in Iowa.

This is according to a news release from the Diocese. Superintendent Patty Lansink said in the release the diocesan attorney verified the temporary restraining order lifting Iowa's mask mandate ban does not apply to the catholic school systems in the Diocese.

The temporary restraining order of the mask mandate ban issued Sept. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt only mentions public schools, according to Lansink.