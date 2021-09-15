Congressman: California couple finally escape Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California Republican congressman says a California couple who are both in their 80s and are U.S. citizens has finally left Afghanistan after they were repeatedly blocked by the Taliban. Rep. Darrell Issa said in a statement Wednesday that they were on their way home to San Diego County. His office said their names are not being released at the request of the family because their Afghan relatives remain in the country and may be at risk. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress this week that about 100 U.S. citizens remain in the country and want to leave. Rescue groups and lawmakers believe the number could be higher.