Ex-House Speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers say once powerful former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse have reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert’s refusal to pay $1.8 million in exchange for the man’s silence. The lawyers would not release details of the settlement in the case. It was set to go to trial next week in an Illinois court. The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. He had said Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money.