Ex-Trump voting battle adviser set for South Carolina forum

A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results is among speakers planned for a South Carolina gathering billed as a must-stop on the road to the state’s primary. The state GOP announced Wednesday that longtime Republican lawyer Cleta Mitchell was scheduled to participate in next month’s First in the South Republican Action Conference. Other confirmed speakers include U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and former Trump administration officials Rick Perry and Reince Priebus. The Myrtle Beach forum is being billed as a way for the party to prepare for the 2022 midterm elections and showcase South Carolina’s GOP activist talent ahead of the state’s 2024 primary.