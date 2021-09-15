First ever Norfolk Area Pride Festival to take place Saturday September 18

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - For the first time ever, a pride festival will be held in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The event will consist of several activities. Two panels will be on hand to provide information about the LGBTQ community. One panel will be made up of parents of LGBTQ children from Norfolk. The other will be made up of LGBTQ community members.

Organizers said the goal of the festival is to help every person in Norfolk know they are loved and belong in the city.

"We would also love to have a huge turnout of allies in the community or folks who don't know much about the LGBTQ community, who want to learn more and want to find out that those of us in the LGBTQ community are normal human beings who live here, who work here, who play here and just want to make Norfolk a better place," said Mo Bailey, Vice President of Norfolk Area Pride.

The festival will be from 3 p-m to 7 p-m on Saturday, at the Norfolk Arts Center. Admission is free.