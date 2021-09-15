Frustration grows for migrants stuck in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Tens of thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, most unable to find work because they lack legal status. Many survive by selling what they can in the street. Most have requested asylum in Mexico, but officials are overwhelmed with requests and lack the resources to deal with the exponential growth in asylum claims in recent years. Tapachula was once just a stop on one of the main migrant routes north. But recently it has become a Kafkaesque bureaucratic quagmire without exit for thousands.