Labor shortage looms at arena nears finish in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Finding enough workers to staff the new Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City is imminent problem now that the $130 million project nears its Oct. 1 finish. At a board of directors meeting on Tuesday, executive director Craig Baltzer said the venue would work out details, but that using inmate labor would become a “pretty normal thing” going forward. Baltzer says one problem with finding enough staff is that many of the performers and shows want all staff at the Monument in close proximity to the talent to be fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID-19 test, or sometimes both.