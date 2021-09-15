Lewis & Clark Regional Water System celebrates completion of pipeline connecting South Dakota, Iowa

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A major milestone for the often delayed, and underfunded Lewis and Clark Regional Water System.

On Wednesday, officials from Sioux Center and Hull joined engineers, and contractors to celebrate the final section of pipeline being constructed in the 34-mile stretch between Beresford and Sioux Center.

Work continues on the water tower at Beresford, meter buildings at Sioux Center and Hull, and adding pumps to the Beresford pump station. All of that infrastructure needs to be completed before Sioux Center and Hull can begin receiving water. That's expected in early 2023.

When complete, the water system will deliver water from an aquifer near the Missouri River to 20 communities, and rural water systems, in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.