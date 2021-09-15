Man imprisoned in Giuliani-related fraud case seeks release

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who admitted that his fraud-busting business was a fraud is citing the coronavirus threat as he asks a judge to release him early from his one-year prison term. David Correia made the request in court papers filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Correia was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiring to commit wire fraud. Correia said an incurable auto-immune disease makes him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Correia is scheduled to be released in January from a federal prison camp in Butner, North Carolina. Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment.