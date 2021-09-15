Meeting about a Pedestrian Bridge connecting Sioux City and Dakota Dunes held in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) The public got their first look at proposed plans for a pedestrian bridge to connect trail systems in Sioux City to Dakota Dunes.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, and the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District, held an informal meeting about locations for the new pedestrian bridge over the Big Sioux River.

Three possible locations for the bridge were presented at the Dakota Dunes Event Center.

They included Two Rivers Drive along Empirical Foods in Dakota Dunes, the existing pedestrian bridge from Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park and Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the I-29 Bridge.

The hope is to have a decision in the coming months.

"We want to make some decisions going into the upcoming budget year, so I would say this fall we would like to make a decision. And than at that point, we need funding for design and there would need to funding for the project." Said Matt Salvatore, Director of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

The cost of each of the proposals is around one-point-three million dollars.

The hope is to do this as a private project with grant money and limit taxpayer dollars.

"Long awaited. I've been excited to talk about this for fifteen years. maybe a little bit longer. I've known about the old bridge and I've always said they just need to rebuild that old bridge from the golf course in Riverside Park. So, I think it's fantastic." Said North Sioux City Resident Holly Carpenter.

Salvatore says there is a lot to be done before the bridge can be built, like raising the money, approval from the Army Corps of Engineers, D-N-R approval, and design approval.