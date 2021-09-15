Michael Dutcher sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Dutcher to life in prison for the killing of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers earlier this year.

Dutcher originally pleaded not guilty, claiming his actions were in self-defense. However, Dutcher accepted a plea agreement, and pleaded guilty to all charges instead.

Prosecutors say Dutcher and another inmate, Thomas Woodard, killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte during a failed prison escape in March.

McFarland worked as a correctional officer. Schulte worked as a nurse.

Dutcher also has to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estates of both McFarland and Schulte.

Last month, a judge sentenced Thomas Woodard to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also has to pay the same amount to the estates of McFarland and Schulte.

