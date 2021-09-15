Moving forward: Groundbreaking ceremony hosted for new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday.

Leaders who have helped with the project spoke about the importance of the day and how excited they are to be moving forward.

Ron Wieck, Chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority, said sometime next week, crews will begin digging footings for the building.

He said after working through all the speedbumps with COVID-19, the ceremony is a culmination of all the work that's been done to get to this point.

"It's a big day for us because we've worked long and hard to get to this point. The important thing is that now that we're at this point, we're actually able to move forward. We've been working long and hard since last summer and last fall to get to this point," said Wieck.

Some Woodbury County residents are opposed to the center being built. Wednesday they showed up to voice their opinions.

"Protesting the use of the extra $15.6 million used from the COVID relief funds. I believe it's a gross misuse of public funds that should be used for better causes here in our community," said Toli Fhearn, Sioux City Resident.

The LEC is set to be finished in March of 2023.