No mask mandate for Sioux City schools after motion not seconded for a vote

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School Board did not vote on a mask mandate for the district on Wednesday afternoon due to the lack of a second motion.

The school board listened to over an hour of public comment from those for and against a mask mandate. Some called in to express their opinion, others sat in on the meeting in person.

The board then discussed amongst each other if they should vote to pass a mandate or not.

No one seconded the motion to vote for a mask mandate, therefore no vote was held.

This special meeting was organized after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order lifting Iowa's ban on mask mandates in public schools.

You can watch the meeting here.

This is a developing story. KTIV will continue to update this article with more information from the meeting.