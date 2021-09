YANKTON, S.D. (SUBMITTED) - The Yankton, South Dakota Police Department needs your help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Devon Blake was last seen on September 4th.

He is 5-feet tall, and weighs 80-pounds.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last wearing blue jeans, a Wendy's hat, and Wendy's shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Devon Blake please contact the Yankton Police department at (605) 668-5210.