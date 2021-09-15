Refugees from Afghanistan to arrive in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Three refugee families from Afghanistan will soon arrive in Norfolk, Nebraska.

They are being sponsored by Orphan Grain Train, an organization that provides humanitarian aid across the globe. Refugees will be provided with food, medical needs, housing, transportation, and other necessities for a healthy life. One family is currently in Qatar. Another family is in Turkey. A third family is still in Afghanistan. Organizers say there is a special reason they chose to help out.

"This is offering help simply because they need help and in that there is mercy, there's compassion, there's visceral goodness that takes place," said Pastor Ray Wilke, President, CEO and Founder of Orphan Grain Train.

Pastor Wilke says community help for the refugees is welcome.