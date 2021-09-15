Sioux City Public Museum hosts community speak-out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A community speak-out was held at the Sioux City Public Museum on Wednesday.

People could attend and have a discussion on this session's theme of diversity in Sioux City.

The speakouts will serve as a listening series. Each topic will get two months.

The first speak out allows community members to voice their concerns. During the second speak-out, organizations can respond to what was said at the first meeting.

"It gives you a chance to speak as to what you need and what your thoughts are about the community. But then it also gives the departments the ability to explain what they do. And you never know, you might not have thought of something that someone's bringing up," said Semehar Ghebrekidan, Community Inclusion Liason.

Policing will be the topic of the next speak-out, after diversity.