Tesla builds 1st store on tribal land, dodges state car laws

NAMBÉ, N.M. (AP) — Tesla has sidestepped car dealership laws by setting up shop on Native American land for the first time. The move in New Mexico could be a model for Tesla’s efforts to sell in other states that require car companies to sell through dealerships. The tribe has welcomed Tesla’s store that opened last week, calling it an environmentally conscious employer. Car dealers say consumers should buy electric vehicles from companies that follow state laws. They say the traditional car dealership sales model is more convenient, generates tax revenue and brings down car prices through competition. Tesla enthusiasts are happy they don’t have to travel out of state for repairs.